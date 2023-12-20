Kenya: Koome Enlists EACC in Joint Traffic Enforcement Teams

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has reiterated that the National Police Service (NPS) will not tolerate graft among its officers.

He was speaking in response to the increased cases of police officers engaging in corrupt activities across the country including on the Kenyan roads.

The IG said Wednesday that the NPS will continue to support the ongoing joint efforts with other government agencies including National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to ensure safety and sanity prevails on the roads.

"My Office remains open to the Director EACC for collaboration in the fight against corruption," Koome said when he briefed journalists at the NPS Headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Koome's statement comes as the anti-graft agency intensifies crackdown on corrupt police officers across the country.

Corrupt officers

On December 14, EACC detectives apprehended a Traffic Police Officer based at Shauri Moyo Police Traffic Base in Nairobi for demanding bribe to release a detained vehicle.

Authorities said, Dobin Peter Naibei was arrested after the complainant refused to give the bribe and reported the matter to EACC resulting to the arrest.

"The Commission is pursuing prosecution under section 6(1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act of 2016. Meanwhile, the Commission urges all motorists and road users to embrace the culture of compliance with traffic laws and regulations," read the statement.

On December 1, NPS announced the move to prohibit Traffic police officers from carrying firearms while on duty.

According to Deputy Inspector of police Miriam Muli, this is due to the "rising cases of traffic police officers misusing their firearms while on active duty."

"It has been noted with great concern that officers actively engaged in traffic duties are armed. This has resulted in the misuse of firearms by the officers. From today 30th November 2023, no officer actively on traffic duties will carry a firearm."

Koome's directive came hours after EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak urged NPS to disarm all traffic police officers following an attack on EACC detectives.

Mbarak expressed concern over the use of state-issued firearms to intimidate and obstruct EACC agents.

In a recent incident, three officers accused of soliciting Sh15,000 from motorists fired in the air during an arrest by EACC agents before they were subdued.