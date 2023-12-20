Kenya: Vigilance House Orders Recall of Police Officers Deployed to Traffic Duties

Nairobi — Police Headquarters has ordered the recall of General Duty officers deployed to traffic duties in a policy directive seeking to streamline traffic enforcement.

The move comes following the completion of a retraining program for at least 1,000 traffic police officers.

In a directive to all Regional Police Commanders, County Police Commanders and the Commandant Traffic, Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanji said going forward the newly trained team will discharge the traffic enforcement mandate.

Kanji said that there will be no more attachment of officers to traffic duties as it has been the tradition in the past.

"You are directed to deploy back to general duty all those officers who had been attached to traffic duties ensure that they are deployed back to police station general duties," the internal memo read in part.

The newly trained officers underwent a 2-month extensive course on traffic enforcement at the Kiganjo Police Training college.

She directed all the police commanders to ensure compliance with the directive.

Established in accordance with Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, the Kenya Police Traffic Unit works to ensure free flow of traffic, investigate traffic accidents as well as enforce traffic rules.

The department is also responsible for road safety sensitization campaigns.