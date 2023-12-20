Namibia Speaks Out Against Restrictions On Russian Diamonds

Mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo says a proposed restriction on the importation of Russian diamonds by G7 countries needs to be reconsidered.

This comes after the G7 proposed a restrictive measure on the import of all non-industrial diamonds mined, processed and produced in Russia, which launched a war against Ukraine in February last year.

Alweendo said the proposed restriction will have a negative economic impact on African diamond-producing countries, including Namibia.

"This will undermine our sovereign right to manage the trade of our diamonds and cause blockages and delays that lead to additional costs," said Alweendo.

The G7 consists of seven member states: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated member".