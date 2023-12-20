Tanzania: 'More Research, Reliable Data Essential for Marine Spatial Planning'

ZANZIBAR: THE Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) process being undertaken in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar requires more research, reliable data, and harmonisation of policies for the achievement of the Blue Economy (BE) agenda, an Earth Scientist has said.

Mr Keven Robert, the national programme specialist and head of the natural sciences sector, UNESCO -Dar es Salaam, said at a 'stakeholders' workshop on marine spatial planning and ocean literacy dialogue' forums held in Zanzibar that there was a need to bridge gaps observed during marine regional forums held in Dar es Salaam in November.

Mr Robert mentioned key observations from the session as transboundary planning and consensus building between nations that share boundaries in the ocean space, and greater awareness creation on the concept of Marine Spatial Planning, the need to create data centres, a directory of ocean experts and coastal and marine atlases as products of the UN Decade of Ocean Science.

Participants of the meetings held last week in Zanzibar were drawn from the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, and other stakeholders. Thanks to UNESCO for enabling the two-day conference to share the outcome of last November's MSP in Dar es Salaam.

"It was highlighted that policymakers today may be of a generation that did not have the ocean taught to them in school hence their perception of the ocean is that the ocean is a source of tragedy, disease, invasive species, aggression and war," he explained adding that yet for the younger generation, the ocean can be loving, peaceful, healthy and a place of adventure.

UNESCO's Robert informed the workshop participants at the Ministry of Blue Economy building that the impact of plastic pollution, overfishing, and biodiversity loss are the current crisis facing the African ocean spaces.

Mr Robert said that the 2nd MSP forum for Africa ended with several recommendations including a call on the African Union (AU) to establish a legislative framework that is similar to the EU framework for MSP as well as playing a role in fostering regional cooperation (through the Abidjan, Nairobi Conventions, etc.)

AU to support the harmonisation of the practice of MSP on the continent data accessibility and creation of an interactive interface supported by governments was recommended in the AU part of the MSP forum for Africa, and the essence of bringing all sectors together with ministers and creation of messaging around economic values for the MSP process was also stressed.

He said that participants were urged to recognise that blue growth will not go upward forever and it has to be viewed through a sustainability lens as a crush is inevitable if care is not taken; and MSP needs to be focused in the economic basis with the integration of the limitations of resource use considering that fishing fleets have multiplied but fish have declined.

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Aboud Suleiman Jumbe, officiated at the Zanzibar stakeholders meeting thanking UNESCO for the timely training.

"What was agreed at the MSP forum for Africa is very important for the officers engaged in MSP at the local level to understand and implement,"

Mr Dunstan Shimbo- Director for Legal Services, Office of the Vice-President said at the meeting "Zanzibar has moved faster in the blue economy agenda by having a policy in place. "But we need to strengthen collaboration as per recommendations from MSP for Africa forum. My office is happy to continue with the relations."