Tanzania: CJ Seeks Legal Education Review to Align With Judicial Reforms

Dodoma — DODOMA: THE Chief Justice (CJ), Professor Ibrahim Hamis Juma, has called for review of the country's legal education system so that it can align with the ongoing judicial reforms as well as the envisaged National Development Vision 2050.

The CJ made the call in the country's capital on Tuesday when officiating the Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Judges and Magistrates' Association of Tanzania (JMAT).

According to Prof Juma, as different stakeholders including those from JMAT will be presenting their views in the process to come up with the 25-year National Development Vision (2025-2025), it is equally important to consider having a timely legal education that will see the important arm of the state going with the current technological demand in justice dispensation systems.

"I want to remind JMAT to prepare your members to offer their views when a committee formed to collect vies for the much-awaited National Development Vision 2050 kicks off its national wide exercise," insisted the CJ.

He further asked all key players in the judiciary to think of how the legal education should look like in the next 25 years.

Prof Juma gave an example of the Ministry of Education that has already unveiled its new improved education curriculum which is ready to help learners in the country to realise the 2050 National Development Vision.

Prof Juma also asked all judicial officers to participate fully in the exercise to gather views before drafting of the envisaged development vision.

A week ago in Dodoma, President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially launched the process of gathering public views that will be used in writing an initial draft for the National Development Vision 2050, issuing key directives, among them coming up with a document which stresses national integrity.

The 2050 Development Vision focuses on inclusive economy targeting job creation, poverty reduction as well as increasing exports outside the country with a view to creating prosperity for all.

Speaking at the official launching of the process, among other issues, Dr Samia directed that in strengthening good governance and rule of law in the country, recommendations that were provided by a commission to investigate performance of criminal justice institutions in the country including negligence to ethical principles governing the offices, should be highly considered when drafting the next development vision.

An eleven - man commission was chaired by retired CJ, Judge Mohamed Othman Chande and former Chief Secretary Ambassador Ombeni Sefue as Vice Chairman.

At the JMAT Conference and AGM yesterday, Prof Juma reminded judicial officers to continue upholding self-regulation in matters regarding to ethics and integrity.

"If you regulate yourself, you will never see bodies from outside the judiciary, including ethics and integrity committees coming to oversee matters regarding your conduct," he noted.