Somalia's Minster for Women's Affairs Dies in Djibouti

Djibouti — Hon Khadija Mohamed Diriye, the minister of women's affairs for the Federal government of Somalia has passed away in Djibouti today following a minor surgery.

Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre, who is in Djibouti has condoled the nation and family over the shocking death of the long-serving MP and minister in the Horn of Africa country.

The late minister was part of the Prime Minister's delegation that participated in the Heritage Forum and died in a hospital in Djibouti after suffering from a sudden illness.

"Khadija Mohamed Diriye was one of the people who invested a lot of time and energy in Somalia's state-building," said the Somali PM in a statement.

Her body is expected to be flown back to Mogadishu and laid in a state funeral.