Angola: Biomedical Doctors of Angola Elects First Chairperson

20 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The doctor Joaquim Castigo Levita was elected Wednesday in central Huila province, as the first chairperson of the Order of Biomedical Doctors of Angola (OBCLA), with 42 percent of the valid votes.

With a doctorate in biomedical sciences, the elected candidate surpassed competitors Alcides Vapor and Orlando Filipe in an election that brought together 320 delegates from all over the country.

Speaking to ANGOP, Joaquim Levita thanked the members for their trust, having pledged that during his five-year mandate, he will work to restructure the Order, based on management criteria.

Levita added that the promotion of master's and specialization courses in biomedical sciences, the recognition of Angola as a member of the International Federation of Laboratory Biomedical Sciences (IFBLS), as well as improving the relationship with institutions of State are also top priorities of his term.

The Biomedical Association of Angola was created in 2008 composed of graduates in clinical analysis and public health and later in 2010 the institution integrated professionals of the whole country. JT/MS/TED/AMP

