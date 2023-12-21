Angola: Isabel Dos Santos Loses in Court Lawsuit Filed By Unitel

Luanda — Businesswoman Isabel dos Santos recently lost a lawsuit filed against her by Angolan telecommunications operator Unitel, in which she requested the freezing of her assets and funds.

According to the television channel Sky News, businesswoman Isabel dos Santos lost the case in the High Court of London in which the operator Unitel asked for the freezing of up to 580 million pounds of assets and funds, equivalent to more than 660 million euros.

Also according to the television channel, among the assets and funds of Isabel dos Santos listed in the process will be a property in the South Kesington neighborhood of London.

Unitel filed a lawsuit against Unitel International Holdings (UIH), owned by Isabel dos Santos. At issue are loans from 2012 and 2013, when the businesswoman was a director of the Angolan telecommunications operator (Unitel). SC/DOJ