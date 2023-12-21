Somalia: Hijacked Cargo Ship Has Moved Towards Somalia, Says EU Naval Force

The European Union's maritime security force says it's monitoring a Maltese-flagged merchant ship that was hijacked last week in the Arabian Sea off the Horn of Africa.

Eighteen crew were on board the bulk carrier Ruen - now located in Somali waters. One crew member was reportedly evacuated for unknown medical reasons.

The EU naval force EUNAVFOR said it was working with local Somali authorities to monitor the vessel, which was hijacked last Thursday, adding that the identity and demands of the hijackers remain a mystery.

If confirmed as Somali piracy, it would be the first successful hijacking involving Somali pirates since 2017.

Safe room

An Indian maritime patrol plane on Friday spotted the Ruen, which was en route from South Korea carrying a cargo of metals, and made radio contact with the crew - who had locked themselves in a safe room.

The hijackers broke into the room and "extracted the crew" hours later, the EU Naval Force said.

The vessel is managed by Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar. Bulgarian authorities said the ship's crew were Angolan, Bulgarian and Myanmar nationals.

The EU Naval Force said a Spanish warship had been deployed to gather more information.

The incident comes amid the broader maritime security situation in the Red Sea as Yemen-based Houthis target commercial ships in the region in support of Hamas in Gaza.

Five Somali nationals were apprehended after attempting to hijack a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

(with newswires)