Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With the President of the Republic of Türkiye

President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi received on Wednesday 20 /12/2023 a phone call from President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President Erdoğan congratulated President El-Sisi on his re-election for a new presidential term.

President El-Sisi appreciated this kind gesture by the Turkish President.

The call also tackled ways to forge closer bilateral relations between the two countries and increase areas of cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.

The two Presidents also discussed regional developments, particularly efforts toward achieving a ceasefire and ensuring access for humanitarian relief aid into the Gaza Strip.

