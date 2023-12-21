Zimbabwe: Zim, SA Clear Cargo Backlog

Zimbabwean and South African authorities have managed to clear the cargo backlog which had become a common feature at the Beitbridge border post in the last five days.

Commercial trucks with cargo destined for the regional and international markets have been spending over 24 hours entering South Africa after authorities in that country ran out of parking space due to increased December traffic.

Long queues of both southbound commercial haulage trucks had become common in the last few days.

The Beitbridge to Masvingo road had become an eyesore with the truckers taking over the road.

As of yesterday, there were short moving queues of commercial trucks on the major roads with most having left for their destinations at the weekend.

"We have engaged our counterparts over the delays on the cargo clearances through the inter-border management committee. The trucks have been cleared and most of them left the country on Tuesday evening," said a Zimbabwean border official.