Kenya: Koome Named African Leadership Magazine's Female Leader of the Year

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has been named the joint winner of the prestigious African Leadership Magazine (ALM) 2023 Awards.

Koome emerged winner in the African Female Leader category.

The award recognizes her trailblazing journey as the first female Chief Justice of Kenya, her unwavering commitment to improving access to justice, and her dedication to strengthening the rule of law in her nation.

"The award is a testament to your trailblazing leadership as the first female Chief Justice of Kenya, as well as your accomplishments in the Judiciary, especially in improving access to justice, promoting gender equality within the legal system and advancing judicial reforms to strengthen the rule of law in Kenya," the board noted.

Chief Justice Koome's win was determined through a rigorous two-step process involving public nominations and a global online poll that closed on Thursday midnight.

Koome has been hailed for promoting gender equality and advancing judicial reforms.

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards, held annually, celebrates the extraordinary accomplishments of individuals who contribute significantly to Africa's progress.

Koome joins the esteemed company of past luminaries including Mo Ibrahim, Paul Kagame, and Akinwumi Adesina, further underscores the profound influence she holds.

She will be formally decorated with the instruments of honor during the flagship annual 12th African Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony 2024, which is set for 22 - 23 February 2024 in the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event will have the theme of 'Building Resilient African Economies' and will convene all the important stakeholders who will have a platform for discussing critical issues impacting the continent's development.