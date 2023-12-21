South Africa: Tyla Wows America On the Voice Finale

South African sensation Tyla absolutely lit up the stage on NBC's The Voice finale, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

This rising star delivered a spectacular performance of her hits "Truth or Dare" and "Water".

Clips of her electrifying stage presence are spreading like wildfire across social platforms, with fans and viewers praising her talents.

X is overflowing with excitement about Tyla's stunning show. One fan tweeted, "Tyla on The Voice? She's undeniable. Big aura, mic on, hit after hit, signature style locked in. Rooting for her."

The love and support for Tyla are off the charts.

Tyla's impact is so huge that she's even being compared to music icon Rihanna.

Another X post read, "Idc Idc Tyla is being built up to be our generation's Rihanna and she's doing a great job at it! The influence is so obvious."

Compiled by staff writer