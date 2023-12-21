South Africa: Tyla Wows America On the Voice Finale

21 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South African sensation Tyla absolutely lit up the stage on NBC's The Voice finale, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

This rising star delivered a spectacular performance of her hits "Truth or Dare" and "Water".

Clips of her electrifying stage presence are spreading like wildfire across social platforms, with fans and viewers praising her talents.

X is overflowing with excitement about Tyla's stunning show. One fan tweeted, "Tyla on The Voice? She's undeniable. Big aura, mic on, hit after hit, signature style locked in. Rooting for her."

The love and support for Tyla are off the charts.

Tyla's impact is so huge that she's even being compared to music icon Rihanna.

Another X post read, "Idc Idc Tyla is being built up to be our generation's Rihanna and she's doing a great job at it! The influence is so obvious."

Compiled by staff writer

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.