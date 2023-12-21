South Africa: Zahara's Fiancé Left Out of Funeral Plans

21 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Zahara's family is preparing for her funeral, but her fiancé Mpho Xaba is not part of the plans.

They're reportedly giving the cold shoulder to Mpho because of an incomplete lobola payment.

., known for her hit "Loliwe", was engaged to Mpho in 2023.

They were all set for a November wedding this year, but fate had other plans. Just two weeks post-lobola negotiations, Zahara was hospitalised and passed away on 11 December.

As per ZiMoja, Zahara's family is firm on not letting Mpho play a part in the funeral plans because he reportedly didn't pay the full lobola.

The funeral, set for 22 December in the Eastern Cape, has become something of a battleground.

Mpho's speech at the memorial service at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg raised some eyebrows.

He shared their love story, revealing Zahara chased him down! But some family members weren't happy with that, questioning his right to speak.

Zahara's family fear Mpho might stir up trouble. They say they believe if he speaks at the funeral, it could add to the already tense atmosphere.

Compiled by staff writer

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.