South Africa: Zahara's Fiancé Left Out of Funeral Plans

Zahara's family is preparing for her funeral, but her fiancé Mpho Xaba is not part of the plans.

They're reportedly giving the cold shoulder to Mpho because of an incomplete lobola payment.

., known for her hit "Loliwe", was engaged to Mpho in 2023.

They were all set for a November wedding this year, but fate had other plans. Just two weeks post-lobola negotiations, Zahara was hospitalised and passed away on 11 December.

As per ZiMoja, Zahara's family is firm on not letting Mpho play a part in the funeral plans because he reportedly didn't pay the full lobola.

The funeral, set for 22 December in the Eastern Cape, has become something of a battleground.

Mpho's speech at the memorial service at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg raised some eyebrows.

He shared their love story, revealing Zahara chased him down! But some family members weren't happy with that, questioning his right to speak.

Zahara's family fear Mpho might stir up trouble. They say they believe if he speaks at the funeral, it could add to the already tense atmosphere.

