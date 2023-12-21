Kenya: Form One Selection - Child Welfare Sends Passionate Appeal to CS Machogu

Nairobi — The Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) is appealing for better Form One placement of its 93 candidates who beat the odds to post exemplary results in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Despite studying in difficult circumstances over the years, a total of 37 candidates scored over 300 marks out of the possible 500.

The agency's top candidate Samuel Wangila posted 394 marks and is poised to join Maranda High School.

15 other candidates who scored over 360 marks are set to join extra county schools.

Of the 93 candidates, 55 scored above 250 marks.

Although a few have managed to secure slots in top national schools following their stellar performance, the majority of the learners under the Society's care in various Temporary Places of Safety (TPS) across the country are disgruntled.

According to the Form One selection results released Monday, a number of them who beat the odds to post an impressive score have been placed in public day secondary schools, shattering their dreams of ever joining their schools of choice.

The situation has been compounded by the fact that some of those admitted to day schools are not able to attend due to their various background of child protection issues.

Passionate plea

A state of affairs that has prompted CWSK to make a passionate appeal to the government to treat the cases as special arguing that the candidates deserved better.

The agency further argues that giving the candidates an equal playing field with others from ordinary functional families had disadvantaged them.

"Just look at what they have done by CWSK believing in them and knowing they deserve to be given equal opportunities to excel like children who receive family support. Other Kenyans, especially schools and sponsors should go out of their way to support them further," CWSK CEO and managing trustee Irene Mureithi says.

Of the 93 candidates that the agency had, 83 candidates sat the examination at Nzoia Sugar Company Primary School while 10 were in other primary schools.

39 children scored above 300 marks while 55 scored above 250 marks.

Labour and Social Protection CS Florence Bore was upbeat following the remarkable results that she noted was no mean feat considering the children are either orphaned or rescued awaiting reintegration or alternative homes.

"The Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK), one of the agencies under my ministry, have performed exemplarily well in the national exams.

The candidates have done us proud. I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate them and wish them the very best as they prepare to proceed to secondary school," said the CS.

At the same time, CWSK CEO has further appealed to well-wishers to help the resilient learners pursue their dreams by sponsoring their education.

"Their performance has proved there are no limitations to how far one can go regardless of one's background. I also implore the heads of these great schools, to go out of their way and give a small percentage to these children. As part of the school giving back to the vulnerable in our community," Mureithi remarked.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the completion of the Form One selection process in Nairobi, Monday.

Learners are expected to join their respective schools on January 15, 2024