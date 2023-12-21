Kenya: Former Sports CS Amina Mohamed Appointed in Commonwealth Secretary-General Special Envoy

20 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed has been appointed the Commonwealth Secretary-General Special Envoy for Sports, Enterprise and Development.

"I write to thank you for kindly accepting my invitation to be the Commonwealth Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sports, Enterprise, and Development," The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC wrote in a letter to Amina.

"Your professional background and extensive experience as an international civil servant, diplomat, government minister in areas of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation; Sports, Heritage & Culture; Girls Education and in Foreign Affairs combine to make you eminently qualified to fulfil this role," the statement read.

"The breadth of expertise and range of contacts on which you are able to draw will enable you to build in new ways on the immense potential of Commonwealth connection and the mutual support which flourishes among our member countries."

The appointment comes few weeks after she was unanimously admitted into the Interpeace Governing Board, which is the highest decision-making body of the organization.

The Board is made up of prominent individuals from government, international and business sectors and is chaired by Amre Moussa of Egypt.

During her tenure at the Sports Ministry, Ambassador Amina took the industry to greater heights, among them seeing Kenya host international events like the return of WRC Safari Rally for the first time in 20 years.

Other international events are the World Under-18 and Under-20 Athletics Championships, the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour athletics Meet, Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Meet and Africa Deaflyimpics ball games that was held in Kenya for the very first time.

Other milestones saw Kenya's national football team, Harambee Stars grace the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 in Egypt for the first time since 2004.

She also sorted the mess in cricket to see the federation hold elections after a prolonged stalemate between factions.

