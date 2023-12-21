Mauritius: Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo Reaffirms Government's Commitment to the Inclusion of People With Disabilities

In our pursuit of a just and equitable society, social inclusion stands as a cornerstone, ensuring that no one is overlooked, and all individuals, including those with disabilities, are integral parts of our collective progress.

This was the gist of the message of the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, today, at Taher Bagh Hall in Port Louis. She was speaking at an event organised by the National Council for the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities (NCRD), in the context of Christmas celebrations for children with disabilities. Entertainment and leisure activities, like a magic show and the gifting of presents to children, were part of the planned activities.

The Director of the Medical Unit at the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security, and National Solidarity, Dr Shiv Seegobin; and other personalities were also present on that occasion.

In a statement, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo addressed the intrinsic value of social inclusion, asserting that in striving for a cohesive community, no individual should be left behind. She therefore stressed the imperative inclusion of people with disabilities across all facets of societal actions and projects. Underlining their equal rights and opportunities, she emphasised the necessity of their comprehensive integration into everyday life. Additionally, she highlighted Government's commitment since 2014 to building an inclusive society, pointing out the collective effort required from all sectors to achieve this aim.

Moreover, the Minister expressed gratitude and extended heartfelt appreciation to parents of children with disabilities for their unwavering love and support, recognising their pivotal role in nurturing and advocating for their children. She also conveyed sincere thanks to various Non-Governmental organisations, acknowledging their consistent support and collaborative efforts as crucial contributors to societal advancement.