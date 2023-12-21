Mozambique: *** No Headline Found ***

Maputo — - MOZAMBIQUE APPROVES STRATEGY FOR COMBATING FINANCING OF TERRORISM Maputo, 20 Dec (AIM) - Mozambican Government has approved a Strategy for Combating the Financing of Terrorism over the 2024-2029 period.

According to the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, this is an instrument aimed at facilitating the implementation of the recommendations from the national assessment of the risks of financing this activity.

Speaking on Tuesday in Maputo, at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), Suaze said that, in addition to serving as a reference point for public and private stakeholders, the Strategy also aims to make national coordination and international cooperation actions more effective.

The Strategy, he added, hopes to promote a common vision of the main objectives in the sectors identified as being at high risk of terrorism.

Suaze pointed to the areas likely to move large amounts of money as the sectors considered to be at high risk. He took as examples the mineral resources and financial sectors.

At the same meeting, the Council of Ministers created the Executive Committee for the Coordination of Policies to Prevent and Combat Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The Committee's mission, according to Suaze, is to monitor and coordinate the identification, assessment and response to the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to which Mozambique is exposed.