Rwanda: AS Kigali Visit Etincelles on Peace Cup Return

AS Kigali are hoping to mark a bright return to the Peace Cup ahead of first leg trip to Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium on Wednesday, December 20 at 3PM sharp.

The Citizens have won the Peace Cup three times with the most recent title coming during the 2021/22 when they beat APR FC in the final.

The could, however, not defend their title the following year after they surprisingly withdrew from the competition just few days it started.

They are now back into business with their journey beginning in the preliminary rounds. They have an uphill task to overcome Etincelles in the first round for them to qualify for the round of 16.

Wednesday's clash promises to be an intriguing one. Both teams have struggled this season but Etincelles will be going into action with huge motivation, having thrashed AS Kigali 4-2 in the Primus National League on December 6.

The Peace Cup is a different competition all together and AS Kigali will be aiming not only a revenge but, most importantly, to get the needed results to turn their season around.

The club looks likely to parade a full squad with skipper Latif Bishira, Erisa Keith Ssekisambu, Felix Kone, Gedeon Bendeka and co. in the fray.

On the other side, Etincelles head coach Rajab Bizumuremyi will stick with his trusted arsenals including Justin Kakule and Sadjat Niyonkuru who were in top form when the two teams locked horns earlier in December.

Other games

Amagaju FC are eager to make the best out of their home advantage when they welcome Bugesera FC to Huye Stadium while, at Mumena Stadium, Sunrise FC will be looking to cause danger on second tier side Ivoire Olympique.

Fixtures

Etincelles Vs AS Kigali

Amagaju FC Vs Bugsera FC

Sunrise FC Vs Ivoire Olympique

Vision FC Vs Akagera FC.

Gasogi United Vs Tsinda Batsinde FC

Gorilla FC Vs Intare FC

Adaxx FC Vs Etoile de l'Est

Interforce Vs City FC

Kamonyi FC Vs United Stars