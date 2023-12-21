Rwanda: APR Handed Tough Draw in 2024 Mapinduzi Cup

Rwandan powerhouse APR FC have been draw in Group B at the Mapinduzi Cup which will take place in Zanzibar from January 1-12, 2024.

The competition will see twelve teams from the East African region battling for supremacy in a two-week showdown.

The tournament has, since its inception in 1998, been used as part of activities to commemorate Zanzibar's revolution. Tanzanian side Azam FC are the most decorated club in the competition with a record five titles.

APR will be using the competition as part of their preparations for the second round of the 2023/24 Primus National League which begins on January 12.

Groups draw

Group A: Azam FC, Mlandege FC, Chipukizi FC, URA FC

Group B: Simba SC, APR FC, Singida Big Stars, Jamhuri

Group C: Yanga SC, Bandari FC, Vital 'O', KVZ FC