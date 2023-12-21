Rwandan Artists Who Featured Their Wives in Their Music Videos

Most famous musicians are known for flaunting their wives on social media, events, and other relevant places. Some of these celebrities even take a step further and feature their wives in music videos. It was not a common thing among Rwandan musicians; however, it has become a trend in the past few years for artists after getting married.

In no particular order, we take a look at some famous musicians who featured their wives in their music videos:

Meddy

'My Vow' is the only song to ever hit one million views in just two days in Rwanda's music industry. The song which featured Meddy's Ethiopian wife Mehfira, also known as Mimi, its video features images from the couple's wedding that give viewers a glimpse of how colorful the ceremony was and that left his audience blown away. After 'My Vow' the couple also featured in 'Queen of Sheba' giving fans another sneak peek of their beautiful wedding held in Dallas.

Igor Mabano

The singer surprised his fans with a music video of the song 'The One', a dedication to his now wife Laura with whom he shares a son. This video shows some of the shots taken at the wedding ceremonies like the receptions and religious ceremonies. In this video you also see Igor and his wife watching the clips of their wedding as they sing to this song that holds beautiful memories for the couple.

Inki

Fast-rising singer Inki has a song dubbed 'Wangye' meaning mine which features his wife Ange Christelle. The couple had an intimate vibrant wedding ceremony on August 16, in Gisenyi, surrounded by close friends and family, and the groom's father Jean Marie Muyango graced the occasion with a timely performance.

Emmy

US-based R&B singer last year released an 'Idantite' music video featuring his beautiful wife Umuhoza. The video was shot in Tanzania where the two had their wedding ceremony surrounded by their families. The video does not show clips about the wedding however it shows beautiful moments by the love birds at the lake shores.

The Ben

In a song dubbed 'Ni Forever' that is currently a big hit in Kigali, fans were excited to see Pamella featured in her husband's new song that he dedicated to her. However there are no clips from their wedding as it was shot long before it took place, the two made the music video fun and one to watch.

Yverry

'Inshuti Yanjye' is a love song that the R&B singer dedicated to his wife after their wedding. Featuring his wife 'Vanilla' the music video portrays some of the couple's beautiful moments at their wedding and afterward. The song's lyrics resonated with the couple given the fact they dated for a long period.