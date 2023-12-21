Rwanda: Kayonza - 400 High-Risk Infants Defy Odds, Evade Disability Risk

Parents of neonatal children (0-5 years old) in Kayonza have been encouraged to take advantage of the services provided at paediatric development clinics and help eliminate the stigma of isolation.

This was emphasised during the graduation of 400 high-risk infants who overcame the risk of disability on December 19. The children received three to five years of paediatric development clinic check-ups and early childhood development education in Rwinkwavu sector, Kayonza District.

High-risk infants are described as those born prematurely or with low birth weight, cleft lip or palate, among others, which expose them to the risk of long-term disability.

"Stigma for children born with complications still exists. Families have been distorted because of ignorance; the consequences of misconceptions and stigmatisation towards children with complications, such as attributing their condition to witchcraft or infidelity, have created a situation where a child belongs to a single parent. It happened to me when I had my twins; they had a low birth weight, but the husband said he could not produce such children and left; he returned recently after information reached him that the children were healthy," said Justine Muhawenimana, a 35-year-old mother of three.

According to data collected from eight health centres in Kayonza, since 2014, 1,763 high-risk infants have been served; 868 are currently benefiting. The Ministry of Health with Partners in Health and UNICEF, launched the paediatric development clinics in Kayonza and Kirehe districts, which is an innovative approach to improving healthcare for the high-risk infants in the areas.

Dative Mukashyaka's son, born prematurely with a respiratory condition, has graduated from the risks of disability. Mukashyaka sought medical help and her son's health improved significantly, thanks to the paediatric development centre.

She said, "There are times I feel overwhelmed, but seeing my son's progress gives me strength and hope for the future. I moved to Kayonza from Ngororero to escape the stigma. After settling, I learned about the paediatric clinics in Rwinkwavu, and my son is now healthy, and it gave me room to focus on working for my family."

Mukashyaka said the services offered should be made available in other regions as well, as they have the power to bring hope to families in similar situations.

Innocent Kamali, Director of Partners in Health, which runs the clinics in eight health centres in Kayonza, said stigma can be reduced by educating the community about the importance of supporting high-risk infants and their families.

"Stigma prevents children with complications from accessing the necessary healthcare and support they need. It also exposes them to malnutrition and stunting; we have realised that most of the stunted children come from families facing stigma and isolation."

The clinics provide medical services, counselling, and educational programmes for parents, empowering them with the knowledge and skills to better care for their children.

Kayonza District Mayor, John Bosco Nyemazi, told The New Times the district plans to establish a cooperative for the graduates to ensure ongoing support and prevent the children from returning to vulnerable situations.

He said: "To achieve the sustainable gains made through the clinics, parents can form a strong support network that will not only benefit their own families but also contribute to the overall well-being and growth of the children. We also urge parents to actively explore services offered to high-risk infants to enhance the development and health of their children, the district will look into the feasibility of such clinics reaching other areas in Kayonza."