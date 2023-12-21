Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Women Appoint Kamasa as New Head Coach

APR Women's Volleyball Club have appointed Peter Kamasa as their new head coach on a one-year deal renewable.

He moves to the army side after just three months coaching the East African University Rwanda (EAUR) men's volleyball team.

Kamasa, a sports journalist for The New Times, is a former volleyball player who played both at college and topflight level before calling time on his career to focus on journalism and coaching.

With previous coaching experience at Kirehe VC, REG VC, RwandAir VC, RRA VC and EAUR VC, the tactician is now looking forward to a new challenge at APR WVC and a prior ambition to bring the club back to the title glory ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

"APR's ambitions are always to win titles, so I am here to help the club stay at the top and win trophies," Kamasa told Times Sport after his appointment.

The club also welcomed back their former captain Yvette Cyuzuzo as assistant coach while Richard Rwamuhungu will be serving as club's fitness coach.