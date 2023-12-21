Rwanda: UK - How Rwandan Businesses Are Boosting Visibility, Collaborations

In September, Rwandan-owned businesses in the United Kingdom (UK) came together under a new initiative dubbed 'Rwanda Business UK', aimed at improving their collaboration, visibility, and collective support.

There are numerous Rwandan-owned businesses in the UK, spanning sectors like services, entertainment, art, marketing, education, food, and coffee.

Despite their efforts to grow, they at times faced various challenges including limited awareness, isolation, and a lack of collective support.

Michaelle Kubwimana, Founder and Network Director at Rwanda Business UK, told The New Times that the businesses used to operate "independently in isolation" and "each thrived in its niche."

This led to a lack of cohesion and hindered mutual support and awareness of each other's endeavours.

"The idea of coming together stemmed from a shared motivation to strengthen ties, foster collaboration, and enhance the visibility of Rwandan-owned businesses. Rwanda Business UK recognised the untapped potential within the community and sought to bridge the gap that existed, connecting businesses from various sectors," she told The New Times.

An essential part of the networking bridge that Rwanda Business UK is building comprises many companies and entrepreneurs. These, for example, include ISHURI, which is based in the UK but has teams working in Rwanda, and Kawah Coffee, which has farms in Rwanda but is based in the UK.

Rwanda Business UK has already done some work as a catalyst for unity among businesses in terms of organising networking events, enabling cross-sector collaborations, and allowing businesses to discover synergies and explore joint ventures.

"The future looks promising. The unity and collaborative spirit have opened doors to new opportunities, with British businesses ready to support and engage with Rwandan-owned enterprises," she told The New Times.

The organisation also offers in-depth market research, competitive analysis, and consumer insights, Rwanda Business UK empowers businesses to establish and grow their presence in both nations.

It also connects businesses to expert consultants, agencies, and professionals in the UK. The organisation also conducts training workshops and mentorship programmes to enhance organisational capabilities in various aspects such as marketing, operations, HR, and finance.