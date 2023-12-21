Rwanda: AWBL 2023 - Destiney Philoxy Named in Team of the Tournament

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) point guard Destiney Philoxy, one of the 2023 AWBL highlights, has been named in the All-Star team for her leadership role throughout the tournament that concluded in Alexandria, Egypt, on Tuesday, December 19.

The Rwandan-American, who also starred for Rwanda at 2023 Women's AfroBasket, contributed 25 points and dished out 5 assists for REG although the club fell short in 83-68 third place defeat to Angola's Inter Clube on Monday, December 19.

Nevertheless, Philoxy stamped her name to the AWBL's history books by setting a record for most points scored in a single game when she finished with 41 points during REG's 101-97 semi-final loss to KPA.

Meanwhile, her teammate Tiffany Mitchell won the leading scorer award thanks to her 23.7 points per game. Al Ahly SC's Destiny Pitts, who averaged 14.3 points, was the best three-point shooter after making 27 of her 44 three-point attempts.

Other nominees include:

Cierra Dillard

Dillard was named the new-look competition's Most Valuable Player.

The American-Senegalese point guard played a major role in Al Ahly SC's historic AWBL glory, averaging 12.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in seven games.

Dillard shot 5-for-9 from the floor, finishing 17 points and 4 assists as ASC demolished Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 103-59 in the final of the nine-day competition.

It was Dillard's second straight appearance at a FIBA Africa club's competition, having helped ASC to their first-ever Africa Champions Cup for Women a year ago in Maputo, Mozambique.

Victoria Reynolds

KPA's duo of Victoria Reynolds and Madina Okot completed the All-Tournament team as they helped the Kenyan champions reach the semi-finals for the very first time in the club's history.

While Reynolds averaged a team-high 19 points per game and 4.7 assists per game, 19-year-old Okot, who finished as the AWBL's top rebounder, contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Hagar Amer

Amer, an Egyptian national team player, was on a commanding mode in the AWBL final. She made 11 of her 18 shots to finish with game-highs of 32 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, helping ASC finish the newly-rebranded competition with a perfect 7-0 mark.

The 30-year-old, who scooped the MVP award last year, led ASC with team-highs of 21.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.