Rwanda: Singer Meddy Opens Up About Musical Journey, Faith Transformation

U.S.-based singer Médard Jobert Ngabo, widely known as Meddy, recently unveiled a personal and spiritual transformative journey.

The move came after the 'Holy spirit' singer shared snippets of his testimony back in 2021 on his social media, passionately expressing his new life of faith, stating, "I tell my friends that I am a changed man, they think I am playing! Jesus has completely changed my life, Brothers and Sisters!"

He added: Don't be too busy doing this thing called life. Don't be dead to the things of God! Jesus is real, he is not a historical figure, he sees you, he knows you, he loves you and he wants you to know. This is not some type of motivation, and this is not a belief. He has completely changed my life and the way I look at the things of life. That's really a fact."

In a candid interview on YouTube with 'Boarding Pass Nation' that was posted on December 18, Meddy opened up about a certain moment that altered the course of his new life.

Recounting a life-altering dream where he awoke transformed, the father of one said "I had a dream one night that made me wake up a different person. I knew I was done with everything I was doing. I was ready to go for Jesus completely and leave everything behind."

"There is a process at that moment that you change and realise that this is it. I would say it was a process because it takes growth, conviction, people, and preachers."

"In my dream I remember Jesus asked me -Are you going to be a stranger, familiar or a friend to me? And I said I was going to be a friend and I woke up to someone else."

Reflecting on his life post-spiritual transformation, Meddy emphasized the joy and contentment he now finds within his family, crediting Jesus as his saviour and king.

"The only way you will test your Christianity is when you get married because the way social media portrays love is completely the opposite. The way I was growing up into these things, I realised that there are people and couples that are looking up to me. It requires you to be a true Christian to have a beautiful home and a good father," he said.

"You have to love your wife like Jesus loved the church and to me I turned my home into a paradise, that's a fact," he added.

In the video Meddy shared, he emphasised the power of faith in reshaping lives and underscored the resilience of the human spirit. Through his words and music, he fervently delivers an uncensored message of hope and redemption, touching the hearts of many with raw authenticity.

The husband to Mimi Mehfira also revealed that he grew up in church singing in a choir when he was young and loved God so much and later started singing cover songs when he was in high school [La Colombiere School), the move later made him leavw church slowly.

He also expressed satisfaction with his successful secular music, yet his heart wasn't truly invested in that place. Recollecting a significant show amidst supportive fans over the years, he highlighted a moment when he had to perform his gospel song 'Holy Spirit', but the audience was drunk, making the possibility seem unattainable

Reflecting on this, he started wondering about the direction of his career, questioning the extent of his journey and its purpose.

"How far will I go? What will I make of this?' Unfortunately, every time he thought about it, it gave no clear answers or vision.

Over the last decade, Meddy has been dominating charts with some of his singles breaking records as the most selling and streamed Rwandan songs on different online streaming platforms most especially 'Slowly', which boasts of 94 million-views on YouTube.

Other gospel songs include 'Ungirira Ubuntu', 'Holy Spirit', Ntacyo Nzaba by Adrien Misigaro he was featured in, and his latest single 'Grateful'.