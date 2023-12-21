Kenya: Uncovering Climate Change - Stories From the Frontlines

Nairobi — In a world grappling with the ever-increasing impacts of climate change, the role of journalism in shedding light on environmental challenges has never been more critical.

One journalist, Kiin Fakat, is making a difference in Somalia, reporting on climate change issues despite the daunting challenges she faces. Kiin's journey from a refugee camp to the frontlines of climate change reporting is a testament to the power of storytelling in the face of adversity.

Born in Buale town, southern Somalia, Kiin's early years were marred by conflict and displacement. Her family sought refuge in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, the largest refugee camp in Africa. For Kiin, life in the camp brought a mix of hardships and a semblance of peace compared to the turmoil in her homeland.

Determined to make a difference, Kiin pursued a journalism course at the North-Eastern National Polytechnic and later worked for two radio stations in Kenya. Despite the security risks, she decided to return to Somalia, settling in the southern city of Kismayo. Here, she joined Radio Kismayo before becoming a reporter for Bilan Media, an organization with a special focus on climate change issues.

Kiin, along with five other female journalists from Bilan Media, has been at the forefront of climate change reporting in Somalia. Their recent coverage of devastating flooding in Baidoa city, which claimed numerous lives after a prolonged drought, highlights the importance of their work. They even ventured through treacherous waters in a boat to report on the flooding in Afgoye, near Mogadishu.

Kiin shared her experiences of covering climate change during a panel discussion titled "Turning Climate Change into Exciting Content for Media" at the Kenya Editors' Guild Annual Editors' Convention in Mombasa County. Facilitating the session, Mary Harper from UNDP emphasized the need to make climate change stories more engaging, as they are often perceived as boring due to limited understanding of the science.

Kiin believes that climate desks in newsrooms can play a pivotal role in creating awareness about environmental issues and the impact of climate change. These dedicated desks focus on climate change stories and shed light on untold stories that deserve attention. However, Kiin noted that most newsrooms in Somalia lack official climate desks, emphasizing the need for more dedicated coverage.

Bilan Media stands out as Somalia's first women-staffed and women-led media unit, supported by UNDP and hosted by Dalsan Media, one of the country's leading media houses. The organization provides an enabling environment for women journalists to produce impactful journalism free from harassment and exclusion.

Faizah Mohammed, a youth climate change activist, highlighted the significant impact of climate change on vulnerable communities in Somalia's equatorial regions. Somali youth have been actively involved in raising awareness about climate change causes and effects, organizing engagement forums with affected communities, and providing training to reporters to enhance climate change reporting.

Adrian Topoti, an external affairs associate at Base Titanium, a mining company in Kwale, discussed climate justice and the role of communities in policy development. He stressed the importance of incorporating sustainability into mining activities, including biodiversity and ecological restoration efforts. Base Titanium maintains an open policy, welcoming journalists to observe and interrogate their processes.

Currently, the Bilan team is on placement in various Kenyan media houses, learning from seasoned editors and sharing their ideas. This program, a partnership between the Kenya Editors' Guild and UNDP, aims to strengthen climate change reporting and raise awareness about environmental challenges in Somalia and beyond.

Kiin Fakat's journey from a refugee camp to a climate change reporter exemplifies the resilience and determination of journalists in covering one of the most pressing issues of our time. Through their dedication and storytelling, journalists like Kiin are ensuring that the world understands the urgency of addressing climate change and its far-reaching consequences.