Kenya Railways Suspends Intra-City Commuter Train Services

21 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Kenya Railways has suspended Nairobi city commuter rail services to align to diminished passenger traffic on intra-city routes during the festive season.

"We wish to inform customers that the Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi Village, Limuru, Lukenya and Syokimau will be suspended from 21st December 2023 till 2nd January 2024," read the notice.

Kenya Railways said it will continue operating the city link train for Madaraka Express Passenger Service, which runs between Nairobi Central Railway Station and Nairobi Terminus, throughout the holiday season.

The Nanyuki Safari Train, Kisumu Safari Train and Suswa Leisure Train will also remain in operation.

