Kenya: Tatu City Hires 100 Kenyans in 2023 as Growth Surges

Nairobi — Tatu City has strengthened its workforce with over 100 key appointments in 2023 as businesses and homeowners from Kenya and around the world flock to join its growing ecosystem.

Tatu City is now home to over 78 businesses providing employment opportunities to 15,000 workers, with thousands more jobs to follow in 2024.

Over 4,500 pupils and students attend Tatu City's schools, which include Crawford International School and Nova Pioneer Primary and Secondary.

"Tatu City has reached an important inflection point. Our SEZ status, combined with first-class infrastructure, and our safe, secure and predictable environment, is attracting investors from all over the world, creating additional demand for our residential offerings, schools and retail amenities," said Preston Mendenhall, Country Head, Kenya, at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City.

"To support this rapid growth, we are hiring both locally and internationally with over 100 new roles in key areas such as Urban Planning & Design, Construction, Sales & Marketing, and Security."

Tatu City, which is a 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ), has rapidly expanded its client base, which includes CCI International, a global leader in contact centre services, which recently moved the first 800 workers into its new 5,000-seat call centre at the Eneo building in Tatu Central.

Likewise, medical device manufacturer Zhende is setting up the largest medical production facility in East Africa, employing 7,000 Kenyans, with Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (KWAL), a subsidiary of Dutch brewer Heineken, having built an ultra-modern drinks manufacturing facility.

"As a leading player in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, we have high standards and specific requirements for where we establish our operations," said Rishi Jatania, Managing Director, CCI Kenya.

"Tatu City provides an attractive and low-risk environment underpinned with first-class infrastructure which is good for both our business and our people. It was a logical choice for the next phase of our Africa expansion."

Tatu City's infrastructure build-out includes over 50 km of tarmac roads, a high-redundancy power network, three water sources, an on-site water treatment plant, and over 15 km of fibre optic cables.

In addition, to service the growing residential communities at Kijani Ridge and Unity Homes with over 3,000 residents today, Tatu City has invested in recreational spaces and parks, requiring additional staff for landscaping and security sourced from neighboring communities.

In line with its commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and positively impacting the local community, it is investing in a NITA-certified Tatu City Training Academy.

The academy provides free training to local youth, empowering them with industry-relevant skills and bridging the gap between education and employment.

Since its inception, the Academy has positively impacted the lives of over 500 young people, with more than 80 percent securing employment within Tatu City.