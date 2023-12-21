Tunisia: Local Elections-Tunis1-Tourbet El Bey - Candidates Promise to Improve Living Conditions for Citizens

Tunis/Tunisia — Renovating old buildings and restoring them while preserving their architectural nature, fitting out green spaces and endeavouring to stimulate economic and tourist development in the Medina of Tunis are at the centre of the electoral programme of candidates Tarek Hamdi and Hela Gharib in Tourbet el Bey, Tunis Medina constituency.

Tarek Hamdi told TAP that the aim of his participation in the local elections is to improve the citizens' living and working conditions and to ensure the social, economic and cultural development of the region.

He pledged to work to eliminate buildings in danger of collapse that pose a threat to the safety of citizens, while addressing other black spots.

Other points on his electoral programme include the creation of a primary health centre, a kindergarten, green spaces, a club and sports and cultural centres equipped with the latest technology.

Candidate Hela Gharib undertook to work to upgrade the infrastructure in terms of roads and lighting, as well as keeping the town clean.