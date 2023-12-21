Morocco Maintain 13th Position in Global FIFA Men's Rankings

Zürich — In the latest FIFA rankings released this Thursday, Morocco continues to solidify its standing as the 13th best footballing nation globally.

With 1661.69 points, the Atlas Lions hold onto their top position in Africa outshining Senegal, currently occupying the 20th spot with 1594.31 points.

Morocco's national team further cements its dominance on the Arab football stage, maintaining the lead ahead of Tunisia, which stands at the 28th position with 1523.23 points.

On the world stage, Argentina maintains its stronghold at the summit of the FIFA rankings, trailed by France and England.

As of December 21, 2023, the FIFA Top 10 rankings are as follows:

1. Argentina

2. France

3. England

4. Belgium

5. Brazil

6. Netherlands

7. Portugal

8. Spain

9. Italy

10. Croatia