Tanzania: CCM Irked By Power Outages

DAR ES SALAAM: The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing power outages in the country, tasking the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) with conducting a self-appraisal, as some reasons for the problem are deemed not genuine.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Paul Makonda, stated that most reasons provided by the public power company were baseless.

He went on to claim that the persistence of the problem is due to negligence.

Makonda mentioned that the issue has compelled the Head of State to dissolve the company's board, emphasizing, "To the point that the President dissolves the board, it means the situation is too much. Do you think you are fit to represent the President with all this?" he queried.

He further instructed management to fulfill the company's promise of generating electricity from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project starting January 2024 to address the problem.