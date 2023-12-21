Tanzania: CCM Irked By Power Outages

21 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

DAR ES SALAAM: The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing power outages in the country, tasking the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) with conducting a self-appraisal, as some reasons for the problem are deemed not genuine.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Paul Makonda, stated that most reasons provided by the public power company were baseless.

He went on to claim that the persistence of the problem is due to negligence.

Makonda mentioned that the issue has compelled the Head of State to dissolve the company's board, emphasizing, "To the point that the President dissolves the board, it means the situation is too much. Do you think you are fit to represent the President with all this?" he queried.

He further instructed management to fulfill the company's promise of generating electricity from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project starting January 2024 to address the problem.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.