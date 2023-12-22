Kenya: Nairobi Expressway Exit Into CBD to Be Completed Mid-January - Murkomen

Nairobi — Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the Nairobi Expressway exit into the Central Business District will be completed in mid-January.

Murkomen made the announcement on Thursday while inspecting the ongoing work on a new Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark adjacent to Uhuru Park.

He said the toll point which will have five lanes will help reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicle flow into the city.

Murkomen also said plans were underway to add two more lanes to the current three at the Museum Hill Exit.

"The Nairobi Expressway is a shining monument to what Private-Public Partnerships can do. The Expressway has reduced travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi from two hours to 20 minutes at no cost to taxpayers," he said.

The CS noted that the Expressway has become a major job creator employing 6,000 Kenyans during its construction and now offering 500 permanent jobs.

He added that 200,000 subscribers have enrolled for the E-Ticket system in 19 months and the road has so far carried 26 million vehicles, proving that there was indeed demand for it.

"Besides the many socioeconomic benefits, it has brought for our country, the Nairobi Expressway is also facilitating transfer of technology to Kenya. Its smart traffic monitoring system, with a 360-degree view of the whole road, has enhanced security and emergency response," he said.

Murkomen said the government is considering dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road which is expected to begin in 2024.

"We are grateful to the People's Republic of China and its companies, for being receptive to invest in the country under PPP program that will ease the credit burden to the country," he said.