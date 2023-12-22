Mozambique: Cabo Delgado - Mozambican General Likens Rwanda's Support to 'Gas in a Stove'

Rwandan and Mozambican forces and a mission from the Southern African Development (SADC) in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado dislodged the Islamic State-linked terrorists from most of their positions, according to Maj. Gen. Tiago Alberto Nampele, the Army Commander of the Mozambican Armed Defence Forces.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, December 19, in Mocimboa da Praia District, once a key stronghold of the Ansar al Sunnah wal Jama'a group, Nampele said "the enemy" is now contained in a forest in the north-east of Macomia District.

The remnants of the terrorists, the General noted, are now consigned to the Catupa forest, north-east of Macomia District, where they operate in small groups. The remaining terrorists are believed to number some where between 200 and 250.

"We have first to recognise where the enemy used to hide in Cabo Delgado," Nampele said.

The enemy was, initially, based in the coastal Districts of Palma, Nangade, Muidumbe, Quissanga, Macomia and Mocimboa da Praia, he noted.

Rwandan and Mozambican security forces began joint operations in July 2021. Within a month, the terrorists were dislodged from their pockets in Mocimboa da Praia and Palma, the Rwandan Security Forces initial areas of responsibility.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qysCYQvfZj4&t=3s

In 2022, the Rwandan and Mozambican forces pursued the terrorists further south in Ancuabe District.

"At this moment the enemy is found in a smaller space compared to the one they used to occupy," he said, noting that lately, between 90 and 95 per cent of the region earlier invaded by the terrorists is secure.

New offensive

"In the north of Catupa forest, that's the area where the enemy stays. But they are just in very small groups," Nampele said.

"They do not concentrate themselves in bases. There is no such [thing as a base]. It's just small camps, very, very small, whereby when they notice our forces, the first thing they do is spread themselves in very small groups of two or three. They are in small groups where they are flexible and they can move from one place to another."

Nampele said the Rwandan, Mozambican, and southern African bloc's forces are preventing the terrorists from accessing food supplies and had jointly elaborated a plan to pursue them where they are.

Beyond combat and security operations, the RSF also has security sector reform as part of their mandate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Rwanda Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwandan support 'like gas in a stove'

Nampele extended his gratitude to the Rwanda Security Forces, saying that the Mozambican armed forces learnt lessons from their Rwandan counterparts.

"We leant a lot from Rwanda," he said.

"It [Rwanda's support] was like gas. You see, you can have a stove, you can have food, but if there is no gas, you'll cook nothing. Rwanda became, for us, gas. They gave us force so that, together, shoulder to shoulder, we could do what we have done and what we are still doing on the ground."

Up to 250,000 people have returned to their homes in Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, and Ancuabe Districts where Rwandan troops operate alongside the host nation forces. Economic activity resumed in the coastal towns, and rural areas, and there is hope, as people there look to the future.