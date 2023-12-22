Tanzania: Govt Tells NEC Staff to Work Diligently, Avoid Misconducts

21 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Damian Gowela

DODOMA: THE Government has called on the National Electoral Commission (NEC) staff to work diligently and abstain from any behaviour that may compromise the commission's ability to carry out its tasks, such as corruption, alcoholism and violation of public service code of ethics.

The statement was made by Deputy Minister for Policy, Parliament, and Coordination, Ms Ummy Nderiananga, while opening the commission's workers' council meeting held at the Njedengwa Uchaguzi House, Dodoma.

Moreover, Ms Nderiananga underscored the need for them to adhere to public service ethics as well as the rules and regulations when performing their daily duties.

"Adhere to the principles of public service and fulfill your oaths of confidentiality, particularly since you work in a sensitive and significant institution in our country," she said.

She added, "remain cooperative; this will enable you to complete your responsibilities more speedily and collaboratively."

She also advised them to refrain from using any inflammatory language that can cause a breach of peace while performing their duties in order to uphold the constitution, laws, rules and regulations.

Additionally, she instructed the staff to refrain from providing false information about NEC during general election.

Instead, they should ensure that the correct and intended information is communicated to both employees and the general public, while also inspiring staff to increase their commitment to keeping up with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's pace.

She also congratulated them for successfully completing the seven-day trial of the Permanent National Voters' Register (PVR) upgrading exercise that took place in Ng'ambo Ward, Tabora Municipal Council, Tabora Region, and Ikoma Ward, Rorya District Council, Mara Region, from November 24 to 30 this year.

Earlier, while welcoming the guest of honour, NEC's Director of Election, Mr Ramadhani Kailima informed the Council that the PVR upgrading trial had been completed successfully.

Mr Kailima also praised President Samia for her continued efforts of building the capacity of the commission in terms of equipment and the advancement of technology.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.