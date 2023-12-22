Kenya: Traffic Commandant Says Traffic Crashes on the Decline

Nyeri — The Traffic Department has reported a decline in road accidents over a two-day period following the activation of a nationwide crackdown against unroadworthy vehicles.

Speaking in Nyeri when she led traffic officers in major crackdown, Traffic Commandant Mary Omari said the department has only recorded four fatal accidents over the period.

"So far only four fatal accidents have been reported in the country. However, we have managed to make 407 arrests," said Omari.

Omari who was accompanied by senior national road safety authority officials said most pubic vehicles had no required papers while others had wornout tyres.

She asked Kenyans to support road safety measures by calling out drivers flouting traffic regulations.

"Kenyans should stop this habit of blaming law enforcers when a fatal accident occurs," she asserted.

"Why should you wait? When a driver is over-speeding, you should report such a driver to the nearest police roadblock," Omari advised.

Omari vowed sustained nationwide crackdowns over the festive season with the sole objective of achieving an accident-free holiday.