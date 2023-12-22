Kenya: eCitizen Hits New Single-Day Collection Milestone After Realizing Sh903.6 Million

Nairobi — The government's single payment system - eCitizen - marked a new milestone on Wednesday after realizing Sh903.6 million on a single day.

Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok reported the milestone on Thursday saying a third of the transactions were dollar-denominated.

Bitok attributed the milestone to the government's use of a single Paybill number, 222222, for all payments for the public services.

"The figure marks a figure rise in the monies collected through the platform following President Ruto's directive to all state agencies to onboard all their services to the e-Citizen by the end of this year," he said.

He said following the directive and having over 14,000 services currently accessible and payable on the platform.

The PS said the National Treasury collected Sh4.664 billion in November up from Sh1.44billion in June before the directive by President William Ruto.

"The amounts of July, August and September were Sh2.362billion, Sh3.63billiion and Sh4.233billion respectively," Bitok said.

Transparent revenue management

He said the government plans to enroll all the state agencies services to e-citizen was to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points.

In addition to the 11 million current users, he said that the government is adding an average of 5,000 new members every day to e-Citizen, as more services are being on boarded on the platform, resulting in an increase in daily revenue collection.

On August 5, Cabinet directed ministries and all government agencies to close non-designated payment platforms and only use e-Citizen with Paybill 222222 for all transactions.

In a letter to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau ordered the completion of the migration by August 8, 2023.

Government subsequently extended the deadline to December 31.

The government, through Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njunguna Ndung'u, gazetted the e-Citizen portal in December 2022 as the official government digital payments platform.

The program seeks to increase revenue collection, minimizing the cost of collection, and enhancing service delivery.

It ensures that citizens, non-citizens, and business entities can access government services online and make payments electronically.