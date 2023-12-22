Kenya: Kisii MCAs Question Arati Over the Construction of ECDE Classrooms

Kisii — A section of Members of County Assembly (MCA) in Kisii have questioned Kisii Governor Simba Arati to physically show the residents the 128 ECDE classrooms he has constructed in the county for the past one year.

Addressing the press the MCAs affiliated to United Democratic Party(UDA) said the governor is deceiving the residents to have constructed 128 classrooms for the past one year.

This comes after Governor Arati said in a public meeting, for the past one year, he has constructed 128 classrooms across the county.

Bogimonke ward MCA Amos Onderi said Governor Arati should make his record straight on building the ECDE classrooms because they are not aware of such construction in their wards.

"We have made observations in the past few weeks and our governor has been peddling lies in public including when the president visit the region,the governor made remarks in the classroom," said Onderi.

The MCA noted, in the last budget they had a bill of completion of the stalled projects from the previous regime and the ECDE classrooms were catered in this budget.

Onderi stated that the MCAs come from those wards and said those classes do not exist but hot air.

Baasi Boitangare ward MCA Thomas Obare asked the governor to give them exact schools and the location where the classrooms are built so that they can go and confirm.

"I want to outline that this is a complete lie because in the 2023/2024 budget we haven't implemented any project, all we had is the completion of the ongoing projects," said Obare.