Kenya: Kisii Women Rep Aburi Drills Four Boreholes Relieving Women From Walking for Kilometers in Search of Water

Kisii — Residents in Daraja Mbili Kitutu chache south, Kisii town are set to benefit from a water project of a borehole which was drilled at Daraja Mbili secondary by the county Woman Rep Doris Aburi.

The woman rep has already drilled boreholes in South Mugirango, Bomachoge chache, Boamachoge borabu to relieve women and girls from walking for long distances to fetch water from streams.

This will help cut costs of water bills from the water supplying company and boost water reticulation for the government institutions and the residents within the region.

Speaking at Daraja Mbili Secondary School, Aburi noted that through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund NGAAF, she initiated water projects by drilling boreholes in each constituency across the county.

"With a lot of rain in this part of the county, we still lack water because we don't have water storage equipment," said Aburi.

Aburi who has been advocating against GBV cases in the region said high cost of living has majorly contributed to rising GBV cases and there is need for awareness creation and prevention of this vice.

The woman rep noted with concern, the region is currently recording highest numbers of teen pregnancies and domestic violence and they need to find solution to this problem.

"The cultural relativism in our community is a contributing factor to GBV and we see it as a normal thing, am calling and at the same time sending a warning out there to men beating their wives, the law is coming for them and they won't like it," said Aburi.

Aburi encouraged Women and the youth to bring diverse perspectives and experiences to Kenyan politics for they will ensure a broader representation of the kisii community and spearhead more policies.

"When women are elected to parliament ,they will prioritize more on social issues such as Health, Education and poverty alleviation which are vital in our community, "said Aburi.

Aburi noted when the youth are elected in political leadership positions, for they will serve as role models and inspire future generations to participate in politics.

"Allowing the youth and women to participate in politics will promote gender equality and empower our younger generations, fostering a more equal and just community," said Aburi.

The youth will often bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to the table, which can be instrumental in addressing complex challenges faced by African countries.