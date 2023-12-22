Zimbabwe: Mafume Re-Elected Harare Mayor

21 December 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Jacob Mafume has been re-elected to the position of Harare mayor following a vote in a special session.

The mayor's position fell vacant following the recall of Lovejoy Chitengu who had succeeded Ian Makone.

Mafume held the mayoral position before the August 23 general elections in a torrid term which saw him enduring persecution ranging from arrests to suspension.

The returning mayor is a founding member of the original Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) where he was expelled from the party in 2014 after he called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

His splinter group called the MDC Renewal Team later merged with other parties to form the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tendai Biti.

Suspicions that he is working in cahoots with Tshabangu are currently rife within opposition circles.

