Tanzania Challenged to Capitalise On Credit Opportunities

21 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA: TANZANIANS have been challenged to take advantage of credit opportunities provided by financial institutions, including banks to invest in economic activities for improved livelihoods.

The remarks were made by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa recently at the Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) Pavilion when gracing the 50 anniversary of the Institute of Social Work in Dar es Salaam.

"TCB has continued to be major stakeholders by creating an enabling environment, including credit services that will help stimulate the development of women, various groups and all Tanzanians in the country," he said at the event where TCB participated as one of the sponsors.

He said the move is in support of the government's efforts to ensure that various social groups, including women and youth continue to benefit economically.

The Social Welfare Week organised by the Institute of Social Work went together with the launch of the Education, Development and Morals sessions for young people.

The Premier said that due to economic challenges, many families are unable to find enough time to raise children and young people who are important in the development of the present and future nation.

"So this topic is a wake-up call for every executive and member of society to realise that it is a matter of education and the development of children and young people based on our nation's development," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.