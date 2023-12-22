Kenya Power Customer Base Grows 3.3% to 9.21 Million

Nairobi — Kenya Power grew its customer base by 3.3 percent to 9.21 million in the year ending June this year.

Data from the utility firm shows that Nairobi, Coast, West Kenya, South Nyanza, Mt. Kenya, and North Eastern contributed to the growth.

However, the firm lost 11,844 customers in the period in the Central and North Rift Valley regions.

While 7,069 were lost in the North Rift, 4,775 were shed in the Central Rift.

Early this year, Kenya Power increased energy costs for domestic consumers by between 13 and 20 percent.

In the changes, consumption bands below 30 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month were to pay Sh20.5 per unit, up from Sh18.14, a 13 percent jump.