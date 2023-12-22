Kenya Power Customer Base Grows 3.3% to 9.21 Million

22 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Power grew its customer base by 3.3 percent to 9.21 million in the year ending June this year.

Data from the utility firm shows that Nairobi, Coast, West Kenya, South Nyanza, Mt. Kenya, and North Eastern contributed to the growth.

However, the firm lost 11,844 customers in the period in the Central and North Rift Valley regions.

While 7,069 were lost in the North Rift, 4,775 were shed in the Central Rift.

Early this year, Kenya Power increased energy costs for domestic consumers by between 13 and 20 percent.

In the changes, consumption bands below 30 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month were to pay Sh20.5 per unit, up from Sh18.14, a 13 percent jump.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.