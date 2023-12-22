Congo-Kinshasa: First Results Expected in Chaotic DRC Election Marred By Delays

Authorities in the DRC say the first results from general elections will be published Friday. Millions of people voted over two days this week in a ballot that has been marked by severe logistical troubles.

Counting began on Thursday in parts of the DRC, with many polling stations facing ongoing delays.

Wednesday's vote was extended to Thursday amid nationwide disorganisation that saw the electoral commission (CENI) still attempting to deliver materials to voting stations long after polls were meant to have opened.

The head of the CENI, Denis Kadima, on Wednesday told reporters that at least 70 percent of voters had been able to cast their ballots, but conceded this was an estimate.

Voting started again on Thursday in several areas of the conflict-torn east.

"Everything is going well; electoral operations started at 6am," said a local official in the Walikale area of North Kivu, Likanga Ikoba.

According to the coalition of civil society organisations Regard Citoyen, nearly a third of offices were not accessible to voters at the official opening time.

"This had an impact, particularly on the mood swings of voters," coalition spokesperson Paul Kabeya Mukenge told RFI in Kinshasa.

"Some violence was noted. And there is also the problem of voters who were not on the lists, which created other sources of tension."

CENI said at least 97 percent of the 75,400 polling stations had managed to open.

Widespread vote

The vast mineral-rich central African nation staged four concurrent elections on Wednesday to pick a president, national and regional lawmakers as well as local councillors.

Around 44 million Congolese - in a nation of 100 million - were registered to vote. And more than 100,000 candidates are running for various positions.

President Felix Tshisekedi, 60, is running for a second term in office against a backdrop of years of economic growth but little job creation and soaring inflation.

Five opposition presidential candidates, including prominent figures Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege, rejected the extension on Wednesday night on the grounds that it was illegal.

In a joint statement, they called for fresh elections.

Un regroupement de 5 candidats Président de la République dont @MartinFayulu alerte sur les irrégularités observés lors des opérations de vote du 20 Décembre 2023. Ils exigent la réorganisation des élections par une @cenirdc recomposée. pic.twitter.com/mKa6MS95MQ-- ECiDé RDC (@ECiDeRDC) December 20, 2023

Counting ahead

Others remain more optimistic, like Alain Shindano, the president of urban civil society in Bukavu, South Kivu.

"Some predicted that there would be no elections, but there they are," he told RFI. "I feel enthusiastic and I will stay here until the early hours, until the counting and the final result."

In some polling stations, there were no observers.

"We need transparency and clarity of results," Kemy Manjata, 20, told RFI, while participating in the counting late on Wednesday night.

"At this time, young people my age are in bed, but I am here for the good of my country."

(with newswires)