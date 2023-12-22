Angola: Cabinet Analyzes Proposal to Change Political-Administrative Division

Luanda — The Council of Ministers (CM) on Thursday considered the draft Law on the Amendment of the Political and Administrative Division of the country which, among other objectives, aims to promote greater control of the national territory.

According to the session's Press Release, the proposal, to be sent to the National Assembly, also aims to bring public services closer to the population and guarantee the harmonious and balanced development of the territory.

The meeting, presided over by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, also focused on sending the proposed Law on the Amendment of the Angolan Passport Law and the Exit and Entry Regime for National Citizens to the legislative branch, in order to include in the universe of entities benefiting from the diplomatic passport, the attorneys general, attorneys general deputies and retired judges of the higher courts.

The Council of Ministers assessed the proposed law that authorizes the President of the Republic to legislate on the VAT regime applicable to oil investment companies in the concession area of the new gas consortium.

It also discussed the proposal for a Presidential Legislative Decree that determines the exemption from VAT for the new gas consortium and the 'mechanics' of VAT reimbursement and the compensation policy applicable to that entity.

Also, for approval by the National Assembly, proposals for Legislative Authorization laws on Tax Incentives applicable to concessions in blocks 49 and 50 were analyzed, in order to ensure economic conditions that ensure the profitability and sustainability of oil operations.

The 10th Session of the CM approved the Presidential Decree regarding the attribution of the concession for prospecting, research, evaluation, development and production of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons from block 14/23, in the maritime zone of common interest, with a view to executing the agreement between the republics of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and contribute to the increase in crude oil production between the two countries.

It also decided to award the investment bonus to the concession area of block 24, an Act that aims to encourage risky investment and fair investor remuneration with the aim of guaranteeing an increase in oil and gas production.

Approved the decrees that grant rights for prospecting, research, development and production of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons in areas of blocks 49 and 50.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The consultation body of the President of the Republic approved the rules for implementing the OGE 2024 and the regulations on the exercise of the activity of exploration of mineral resources, oil and gas in environmental conservation areas and on the exercise of construction and public works, construction projects supervision of constructions.

The legal regime for the special career of the General Inspectorate of State Administration (IGAE) and the diploma on the exercise of pharmaceutical activity also had the approval of the council, as well as the regulations for the Science, Technology and innovation awards, on the surveillance councils community.

The collegial body also approved a subsidy agreement aimed at development goals between the governments of Angola and the United States of America, an instrument that aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

According to the press release, the agreement represents a mutual commitment towards sustainable economic, social and humanitarian development, through projects focusing on education, health, food security and strengthening the business environment.

The organic statutes of the military intelligence and security services and the Journalist Training Center (Cefojor) were also approved. JFS/ADR/DOJ