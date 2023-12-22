Angola: President Authorizes Construction of Social Infrastructure in Cabinda

Luanda — The province of Cabinda will benefit from construction and rehabilitation works on essential infrastructures, to improve the living conditions of local populations.

The project aims to improve basic education services and hospital care conditions in several health units, in accordance with Presidential Order No. 299/23, of December 15, to which ANGOP had access this Thursday- fair.

In the document, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, authorizes expenditure in the global value of two thousand, one hundred and ninety-three million kwanzas, and the formalization of the opening of the simplified contracting procedure, using material criteria, for the award of contracts, within the scope of the reactivation of the Investment Incentive Fund in Cabinda (FICA), ensured by Banco Angolano de Investimento (BAI).

The expenditure will be used for the rehabilitation of the Primary Teaching, in the municipality of Cabinda, and the Medium Polytechnic Institute of Cabinda, and for the construction and equipping of PUNIV, with 12 classrooms and laboratories.

The contract also foresees the construction of six primary schools in the localities of Cacongo, Butianga, Chimuanda, Caio Calhado and in the municipality of Belize, and the completion of a first cycle school in the locality of Chiweca.

Additionally, the construction and equipping works of the Central Morgue of the Province of Cabinda, rehabilitation of the Chinga Municipal Hospital and the rehabilitation and expansion works of the Belize Municipal Hospital are included.

The funds will also be used for the construction and equipping of health posts in the village of Cinto Butianga and "4 de Fevereiro", as well as for the construction and equipping of a Type 2 health center with 30 beds, including a T2 house for nurses in the locality of Lubendo.

Another health center with the same dimensions will be built and equipped, including a 3-bedroom house for nurses in the town of Necuto.

The President of the Republic delegated, to the governor of the province of Cabinda, powers, including the power to sub-delegate, to approve the parts of the procedure, verify the validity and legality of all acts carried out within the scope of said procedure, as well as the celebration and signature of the corresponding contracts.

The Ministry of Finance will include these projects in the Public Investment Plan (PIP) and the General State Budget (OGE) of 2024, as well as guaranteeing the necessary financial resources for their effective implementation. OHA/DOJ