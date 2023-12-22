Kenya: Discover Airlines to Increase Flights to Mombasa From Frankfurt

21 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Discover Airlines, a leisure airline of Lufthansa, has announced that it will be increasing flights between Frankfurt (Germany) and Mombasa.

The airlines will fly six times weekly between the two cities in the summer season, up from five currently.

It will also offer non-stop service from Frankfurt to (and from) Zanzibar, in combination with Mombasa.

"Starting 31 March 2024 Discover Airlines will further enhance their flight schedule to Kenya and Tanzania," the carrier said in a statement.

"Service from Frankfurt to Mombasa which saw 5 weekly flights in the summer of 2023 will be increased to 6 weekly flights in the summer of 2024," it added.

"Service from Frankfurt to Zanzibar will increase from 2 to 3 weekly flights The addition of new triangular routings now introduces nonstop flights to and from Zanzibar for the first time, in combination with Mombasa."

