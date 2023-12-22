Kenya: Shanzu Court Allows Detention of Shakahola Cultists for 130 Days

Nairobi — A Shanzu court has granted a 130-day extension for the detention of 66 suspects linked to the Shakahola forest massacre, pending ongoing investigations and formal charges.

The prosecution had sought a 180-day extension for the suspects associated with the tragic death of 360 victims who were members of Kilifi's cult-like Good News International Church.

Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido, in a ruling delivered on Thursday, approved the extension, citing compelling reasons provided by the prosecution.

He emphasized that the bodies of the victims were severely decomposed, making the autopsy process delicate, costly, laborious, and time-consuming.

The extension was deemed necessary to facilitate a thorough investigation.

Flight risk

Magistrate Omido acknowledged the potential flight risk posed by the suspects, considering the gravity of the crimes they are accused of committing.

He further highlighted that releasing the suspects could lead to interference with potential witnesses.

Additionally, the ruling emphasized the safety concerns for the suspects themselves, as some had left their homes with children who are now missing and presumed dead in the Shakahola Massacre.

The 66 suspects will be held in detention at Shimo La Tewa, Kilifi, and Malindi GK Prisons for the duration of the extension period, which commenced on September 11, 2023, when the prosecution applied for the extension.

On December 1, a Malindi court sentenced the leader of the Shakahola cult, Paul Mackenzie, to one year in jail.

Mackenzie faced charges related to operating a filming studio without a valid license.

The court further sentenced him to an additional six months for possessing and exhibiting films to the public through Times TV without the required operating license.

Notably, the two sentences will run concurrently.

In 2019, Mackenzie had been charged with the possession and distribution of films to the public that had not been examined and classified by the Kenya Film Classification Board.