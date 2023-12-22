Kenya: KeNHA Warns Motorists of Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Traffic Snarl-Up

22 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Motorists have been warned of a heavy traffic snarl-up along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says a section of the route at Rironi in Kiambu County is affected.

Police have been deployed to control the situation, the authority added.

KeNHA links the congestion to people traveling upcountry ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"Motorists are advised to maintain lane discipline and refrain from overlapping to prevent additional congestion," KeNHA said.

"They can also use alternative routes. Further updates will be provided as we monitor the situation."

