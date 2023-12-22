Kenya: 47 Injured Following Traffic Crash Along Londiani-Muhoroni Road

Nairobi — Forty-seven passengers were injured Friday following an accident involving a 62-seater bus along the Londiani - Muhoroni Road in Kericho County.

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the incident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered of the road and overturned.

KRCS those injured individuals were rushed to Fort Tenan Sub-County Hospital by the County Government and the Emergency Plus Medical Services (EMS Kenya).

Seven other passengers escaped unhurt.

The incident comes when Kenyans across the country are travelling upcountry for the Christmas and News Year festivities.

On December 18, four people lost their lives and nine others seriously injured following a crash involving a Nakuru-bound Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a 60-seater bus at Hill Tea Area along Eldoret- Nakuru Road.

Police said the incident happened when the driver of the PSV operated by Msamaria Shuttle Ltd lost control of the vehicle and collided with the oncoming bus.

Fatalities included the shuttle's driver and three other passengers who died on the spot.

The van was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the incident.

Earlier, on December 16, 10 people lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and rolled several times in Makueni.