Kenya: President Ruto Says Reforms at NHIF Are Intended to Protect Universal Healthcare for All

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that reforms in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) are aimed at ensuring universal healthcare for all.

He told off critics of the reforms, saying they were up to no good and were opposed to the transformation of the country.

President Ruto noted that majority of Kenyans who are not in formal employment will now be expected to pay KSh300 monthly NHIF contributions down from KSh500.

Speaking when he distributed Christmas gifts to residents of Turbo Constituency and neighbouring areas at his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County, President Ruto said the Government was keen to ensure Kenyans do not sell their property to access healthcare.

The President and First Lady Rachel Ruto gave food items, which included maize flour, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice and sugar, among others.

"We have reduced monthly payments to NHIF to make it easy for most people. The Government will pay for those who do not have the means to pay," he said.

The President said it was wrong for some people to rush to court to stop projects aimed at improving the lives of Kenyans, including affordable housing.

"Under the affordable housing programme, 200,000 houses will be built every year. So far, more than 120,000 people have been employed in the programme," said President Ruto.

He added: "It's our responsibility to make Kenya greater and not to destroy."

At the same time, the Head of State asked Kenyans to take advantage of the Hustler Fund to start and support viable income-generating activities.

He said the fund has transformed the lives of many Kenyans at the bottom of the economic pyramid, especially in the rural areas.

"As you borrow from the Hustler Fund, also remember to pay to help others get access to the funds," he said.

President Ruto asked parents to take advantage of the government's commitment to invest in education by taking their children to school.

He said the recruitment of 56,000 teachers this year was a clear demonstration that the government gives priority to the education sector.

"Education remains an equaliser. This is why we are investing more resources in the sector," said President Ruto.

On agriculture, the President said his administration would continue to reform the sector to increase food production.

He said reforms in the sector have seen a 40 per cent increase in food production this year compared to last year.

"I want to thank farmers for taking advantage of reforms, including the reduction of fertiliser prices from KSh7,000 to KSh2,500. We will continue to reform the sector to further improve production," he said.

President Ruto also took the opportunity to wish Kenyans a merry Christmas and prosperous 2024.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja urged Kenyans to be patient as President Ruto works hard to fix the country's economy.

"Our economy was in ICU when we took over. But the President is doing everything possible to improve it. Let's be patient and give him time to fix our economy," said Mr Sakaja.

Uasin Governor Chelilim Bii and Turbo MP Janet Sitienei were present at the event. - Presidential Communication Service